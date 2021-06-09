  1. Home
Photos: Joju George’s stylish avatar as a gangster in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram is unmissable

Joju was last seen in the Mollywood films Nayattu and One both of which had direct release on OTT platforms.
At a time when we are all eagerly waiting for the release of Jagame Thandhiram, a much awaited treat is here for the fans. A set of photos was released by the makers which shows Joju George in a stylish avatar. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram will have Joju playing a key role. Jagame Thandhiram will mark Joju’s Kollywood debut. The Dhanush starrer is touted to be a gangster flick. The film went on floors in 2019 and it was supposed to be released in Summer 2020.

However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the film will get a direct release on Netflix on June 18, 2021. A couple of days back, the makers launched the film’s audio virtually. After the release, Karthik Subbaraj, Dhanush and Santhosh Narayanan addressed the fans on a live session, where Dhanush said that he is disappointed with the OTT release but made peace with it.

Meanwhile, Joju was last seen in the films Nayattu and One both of which had direct release on OTT platforms. In Nayattu he was seen as a cop, while One had him playing the role of a close aide of Mammootty. He is also producing Alli, the remake of Chola in Tamil. In Malayalam there is the much-awaited Mallik and Thuramugham. In Jagame Thandhiram, he will reportedly be seen as a gangster.

