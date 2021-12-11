PHOTOS: Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan steal the show with their stylish looks at RRR's event in Hyderabad

The makers of RRR are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on a grand scale. RRR, the highly-awaited period action drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role is releasing on January 7, 2022. Alia Bhatt, who plays the important role of Seetha in the film, has also joined the team for a promotional tour.

After Chennai and Bengaluru, the RRR cast interacted with the media in Hyderabad today. Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green bandhani dress teamed with heavily embellished bottom and pink dupatta. She accessorised her look with a heavy pair of earrings. Jr NTR and Ram Charan equally managed to steal the attention with their stylish looks.

Check out the photos below:

Yesterday, for an event in Bengaluru, Alia Bhatt opted for an elegant saree while Jr NTR picked a pink shirt having a customised RRR logo on it. On the other hand, Ram Charan wore a grey shirt having the film's patch on the pocket.

Take a look:

Also Read: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt pose for an epic pic as Bheem, Ram and Seetha at the RRR event

At an event in Mumbai, SS Rajamouli said there is immense pressure considering the hype around the mega project. "If you look deeply, the audience is not waiting for another Bahubali, they are waiting for same kind of experience that they got in Bahubali. I know pressures are immense. The moment audience come into the theatre, they will see what the film has to offer, and not the expectation due to Bahubali. Am sure, they will be invested in the story," said the Baahubali director.

RRR is releasing on January 7, 2022.