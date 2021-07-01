PHOTOS: Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi's arranged marriage love story will make your heart flutter

Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi's love story, which started off as an arranged marriage set by parents turned into ten years of marital bliss. Their love story is the most adorable and will definitely make you believe in love.

Jr NTR is one of the popular and beloved actors of Tollywood. Coming from a great family background of Nandamuri, Jr NTR carries a huge fan following all over Telugu states. Apart from being a dedicated actor, Jr NTR is a lovable husband and doting father. Though the actor is very private about his personal life, whenever he talks about his wife and kids, there is so much love and adoration. Today, we will give an insight into Jr NTR's personal life, his love story with his wife Pranathi is literally the most beautiful love story ever and it deserves all your attention.

Jr NTR and Pranathi are one of the cutest and strongest couples in the South Indian film industry. NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011 and it was an arranged marriage, set by his parents. Pranathi was only 18 years old when she married NTR in 2011, recently the couple celebrated 10 years of marital bliss. That enough says that age doesn’t matter when you love someone truly.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Jr NTR described his wife Pranathi as one of the biggest influences in his life. The actor said, “She has played a vital part in changing me into what I am now. I really do feel special being married to this wonderful woman. She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cozy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. During the early stages of our married life, Pranathi did struggle to adjust for a few months. But she is a very strong woman mentally, stronger than me.” The actor also mentioned that his biggest stressbuster is cooking a good meal for his wife. How cute is that right?

The couple welcomed their first son, Abhay Ram in 2014. The couple was blessed with a second baby boy in 2019. Jr NTR is true husband goals and daddy goals, and his few Instagram pictures are proof.

On the work front, Jr. NTR is currently working for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR,) in the role of Komaram Bheem, one of India’s famous freedom fighters. RRR is slated to hit big screens on October 13th, 2021. Jr. NTR is hosting for season 5 of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu which is to be aired on television from May, 2021.

Credits :Jr NTR Instagram

