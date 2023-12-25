PHOTOS: Jr. NTR exudes class as he is clicked donning all black at Hyderabad airport

Jr. NTR is undeniably one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor is currently filming for the upcoming action drama film Devara, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film has a lot of expectations riding on it, and is considered to be one of the biggest productions in the industry.

Earlier today, the RRR actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, heading out of town. His destination is currently unknown, but it is speculated that the actor was getting back to the sets. Tarak was seen donning an all-black look, which included a black hoodie, and a pair of denims, which he coupled with black sneakers as well. The actor was also seen sporting a pair of shades, as well as an N95 mask.

Check out his look below:

More about Devara

Devara marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr. NTR after the highly successful 2016 film Janatha Garage. The film features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while ace cinematographer R Rathnavelu will be cranking the camera. Veteran editor Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as the film’s editor as well. It was announced earlier this year that the film would come out in two parts, due to the large canvas of the project, and that the first part will be released on April 5th.

On the workfront

Apart from Devara, Jr. NTR also plays a significant role in Siddharth Ananad’s upcoming film War 2, which would mark his Hindi film debut as well. The film will have Hrithik Roshan reprising his role. It is understood that the Temper actor will be playing the antagonist in the film. War 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15th, 2024.

Additionally, the actor also has a film planned with Prashanth Neel. However, the KGF helmer has not released any details, including the genre of the film. Nonetheless, considering the filmmaker’s history, it wouldn’t be wrong to look forward to an action-packed entertainer.

