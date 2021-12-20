PHOTOS: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli kickstart RRR promotions in Mumbai after a mega event

After attending a mega-event yesterday in Mumbai, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli have kickstarted the first rounds of interviews. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, looking their stylish best were papped today in Mumbai for RRR promotions. Also seen in the photos is the mastermind and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Interestingly, the RRR team has been wearing personalised shirts having RRR logo on it. A lot is planned for the film's promotions, it remains to see what's next for us. RRR is the next magnum opus by director S S Rajamouli after the Baahubali franchise and the audience is eagerly waiting to celebrate this pan-Indian grandeur. Jr NT and Ram Charan have played the lead roles in RRR, while Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani have played key characters.

Check out the photos below:

All works related to the movie are over and promotions have started ahead of the grand release of RRR across the world on January 7, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

A pre-release event was held yesterday in Mumbai. Director S S Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt were a part of the event, attended by thousands of fans. Bollywood actor Salman Khan also graced the event as the chief guest. At the event, Salman Khan heaped praises at Ram Charan and called him the most hardworking man.

