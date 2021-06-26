PHOTOS: Jr NTR’s wife looks fabulous in a casual floral outfit as she steps out

Jr NTR's wife Pranathi was seen giving style cues while acing the casual outfit.

Well, it looks like the celebrities are slowly stepping out as the situation is slowly limping back to normalcy following the second wave of the pandemic. On Saturday, the significant other of Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, Pranathi was spotted in Hyderabad as she stepped out. She was seen acing a floral outfit and left her hair open while giving us style cues. She was also seen wearing a facemask as a precaution.

As far as Jr NTR is concerned, the actor has been keeping himself away from the outside world in order to stay safe during the pandemic. He made the headlines when the makers of RRR shared a video while spreading an awareness about the second wave. He, along with the other crew members including , Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and took part in it while urging their fans to stay safe.

See the photos here:

About RRR, the movie will have Jr NTR in the character as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The magnum opus is based on two well-known revolutionaries from the pre independent era. Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in supporting roles while international stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles in the most awaited period drama and it is produced by DVV Danayya. After RRR, Jr NTR will be collaborating with Koratala Siva for a yet to be titled film.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

