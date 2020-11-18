PHOTOS: Jr NTR sports a casual look as he gets papped at airport before heading to Dubai for family vacation
Amidst shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR goes on a short vacation to Dubai with his family. Check out photos below.
Jr NTR was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he was heading to Dubai for a short vacation with his wife and son.
Credits :Kamlesh Nand
