PHOTOS: Jr NTR spotted in casuals at the Hyderabad airport after wrapping RRR shoot in Ukraine

Jr NTR was spotted at Hyderabad after wrapping the shoot of RRR in Ukraine. The actor can be seen donning a perfect casual look in white t-shirt and blue jeans with a black cap and mask. The actor flew to Ukraine on August 1st week with Ram Charan and RRR team and shot rigorously for 15 days in Ukraine. Reportedly, with this, NTR wrapped up RRR shoot.

In Ukraine, the team of RRR shot for major sequences. NTR even took to over RRR's official page and shared major updates and BTS from the sets. Apart from the shoot, the team also had a nice time in Ukraine. Ram Charan and NTR vibed to the Dosti song in the car as they went for the shoot location. NTR also shared a funny video of Ram Charan ranting his Monday blues. Finally, it seems like RRR has wrapped up the shoot and an official announcement with this will be made soon.

RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of two of the freedom fighters of India. Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, while Jr. NTR is seen as Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actors and will be seen in pivotal roles and the movie marks their Telugu debut. RRR also features Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. RRR will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021. The post-production of the film will begin soon too as the shooting is almost done.