PHOTOS: Jr NTR spotted with his new beast Lamborghini Urus as he drives to the sets

By now we all know, Telugu star Jr NTR is the first Indian to own Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. This luxury car worth a whopping price was officially launched in the country recently. Finally, Jr NTR has got his hands on the new beast. The actor was spotted driving his new car to the sets in Hyderabad. He was also seen posing with the black beauty and the photo of the same has surfaced on social media.

Jr NTR is currently busy with the quiz show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The second part of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has been grabbing attention since day one. Ram Charan graced the first episode of the show as a guest. He has donated his prize money to his charitable trust. The upcoming episodes will see contestants gracing the first official round of the show with the fastest finger first.

Meanwhile, check out these viral photos of Jr NTR below:

Jr NTR recently wrapped up the last schedule of RRR in Ukraine. He is back to Hyderabad and is busy shooting for the quiz show, which is said to be the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of two of the freedom fighters of India played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR also features Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.