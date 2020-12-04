PHOTOS: Jr NTR spotted at Hyderabad airport as he returns after wrapping up RRR's Mahabaleshwar schedule

Jr NTR keeps it simple in casuals as he gets clicked at Hyderbad airport after wrapping up a shooting schedule of RRR.

Jr NTR was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning, December 4, as he returned after wrapping up RRR's Mahabaleshwar schedule. The actor was spotted in his simple and casual look as he was making his way out of the airport. Jr NTR along with Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli recently wrapped up a 50-day night schedule of the magnum opus in Hyderabad and the team then headed to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station to shoot a few more important scenes. The makers also released a BTS video of the same.

RRR is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The release of the film got delayed a few times for some or other reason. Finally, the makers are rushing the complete the shoot and release the much-talked-about high budget film by early 2021. RRR also stars Ali Bhatt and in important roles along with international cast like Olivia Morris, who will be seen as Jennifer. Ray Stevenson as Scott and Alison Doody will be seen as Lady Scott.

Meanwhile, check out Jr NTR's airport photos below:

RRR will see Jr NTR’s character as Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The story of the film is based on the lives of these two real-life revolutionaries. The high-budget film is set to release next year in 10 languages.

Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli start the next shooting schedule in Mahabaleshwar; Watch VIDEO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×