PHOTOS: Jr NTR throws a birthday bash for his RRR co-star Ram Charan

Tollywood heartthrobs Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been buddies for many years now and recently these two gems got the chance to work together in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

Ram Charan is celebrating his 37th birthday today and his friend Tarak hosted an exclusive birthday bash for his RRR co-star at his home. The soiree was also attended by Akhil Akkineni, among others. The birthday star was captured by the paparazzi during the festivities.

Check out the pictures below:

It might be fascinating to know that during the promotions of RRR, Jr NTR mentioned that his wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday falls a day before Ram Charan’s. He further said that he rushes to make it to both birthdays.

Their first project together appeared on the big screens on 25th March. In this period action drama, Tarak played a Gond tribal man Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan played a police officer Alluri Sitarama Raju. These two play revolutionaries who are up against the British colonialists back in the 1920s.

The initial response to the film has been splendid as expected and the venture is expected to do great at the box office. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the film has Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others in key roles.

Now coming to Akhil Akkineni, the actor is rolling for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame director Surender Reddy’s next titled Agent. The star went through a massive makeover to play a spy in the film. The film will also have superstar Mammootty in the lead.

