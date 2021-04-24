PHOTOS: Jwala Gutta dazzles as a new bride with Vishnu Vishal at their reception in Hyderabad

Kollywood star Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta tied the knot on April 22 in an intimate and elegant ceremony.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's grand wedding took place on April 22, 2021, after a lot of speculations and reports. With the photos that surfaced online, their photos became the instant talk of the town. Following the elegant wedding, the couple also had a beautiful reception in Hyderabad, which was also attended by family members and close friends. While we are still in awe of the wedding photos, photos from their reception are here and they are a visual treat.

The pre-wedding ceremonies for the couple began on April 21 with mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Photos of Jwala in a yellow saree went viral on social media. For their reception, Jwala Gutta was seen in a sequined lehenga in electric pink with beautiful details in it. On the other hand, Vishnu Vishal looked dapper in an all-black outfit. See photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lemonade Entertainments (@lemonadeentertainments)

A couple of weeks back, Vishnu Vishal had announced about their wedding on social media by sharing a photo of their wedding invitation. Announcing the news on his social media space, Vishnu Vishal wrote, “LIFE IS A JOURNEY... EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP... Need all your love and support as always... @Guttajwala #JWALAVISHED”. Now that the photos of their wedding and reception ceremonies are here, fans are desperately waiting for the couple to share more of the photos. Before Vishnu officially announced the wedding date, Jwala had shared some photos from her bridal shower.

