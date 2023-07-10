PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu get romantic while holidaying in Turkey

Kajal Aggarwal is currently taking a break from her professional commitments. The actress is in Turkey, accompanied by her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal has been sharing updates of her trip on Instagram. Recently, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actress posted a new picture on her social media, capturing a loving moment between her and Gautam as they gaze at each other.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are having a moment

Kajal Aggarwal delighted her followers by sharing a picture featuring herself and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, along with the hashtag "moments." In the photo, the couple can be seen sharing a loving glance at each other. Fans quickly filled the comment section with adoring messages. One fan commented, "What a beautiful couple," while another praised the pair, stating, "This is the perfect example of 'rab ne bana di jodi'."

Check out the pictures here:

The couple tied the knot two years ago on October 30, 2020. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with only close family and friends in attendance. Prior to their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged earlier that year. The couple's joy multiplied when they welcomed their first child, Neil, on April 19, 2022.

Kajal and Gautam appear to be enjoying their trip and having a great time. The vacation also serves as a short break for the actress, as she has several film shoots lined up that she needs to resume.

On the professional front

Kajal Aggarwal is entering an exciting phase in her professional life, with two major releases in Telugu and Tamil. In the film Bhagavanth Kesari, she will be starring alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie also features Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal.

Next year, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan in the highly anticipated film Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the movie features a star-studded cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gulshan Grover, among others. Another exciting project for Kajal is Satyabhama, where she plays the titular character. The film revolves around her role as a cop, and if the teaser is any indication, Kajal will showcase a powerful and mass-oriented avatar in Satyabhama.

