PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her cute baby bump as she shares sunkissed photos from Dubai trip

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:43 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
Kajal Aggarwal baby bump
Advertisement

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is currently holidaying in Dubai with husband Gautam Kitchlu, and she is enjoying every bit of her trip. The stunner has shared a few photos of her sunbathing in the sun while enjoying the breathtaking view from her balcony. However, her cute little baby bump steals the show. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!