PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her cute baby bump as she shares sunkissed photos from Dubai trip
Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is currently holidaying in Dubai with husband Gautam Kitchlu, and she is enjoying every bit of her trip. The stunner has shared a few photos of her sunbathing in the sun while enjoying the breathtaking view from her balcony. However, her cute little baby bump steals the show.
Credits: Instagram
