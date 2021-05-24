PHOTOS; Kajal Aggarwal has her fashion game on point as she channels flower power in a blue dress

One can see, Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying the beautiful weather and is proving to be a true fashionista at heart yet again.

Kajal Aggarwal never fails to grab our attention over her fashion choices. Be it sporting casuals or ethnic look, Kajal always keeps her fashion game on point in anything and everything. The stunner recently shared a few photos of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a floral blue dress. One can see, Kajal is enjoying the beautiful weather and is proving to be a true fashionista at heart yet again. Kajal knows how to rock any outfit in a simple yet chic way possible. It is a perfect summer dress that we can't wait to add to our wardrobe.

Kajal Aggarwal's social media is full of all things positive and fashion. Be it sharing positive quotes to holiday photos with husband Gautam Kitchlu, the actress keeps treating her fans with lovely moments of her life. Recently, the Acharya actress shared beautiful photos on her parents' wedding anniversary. She captioned it, "Dear mom and dad, you raise each other higher and raised us to constantly strive to be better versions of ourselves! Happiest anniversary my sunshine parents."

Take a look:

Acharya is produced by both Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film was scheduled to release on 13 May but the makers decided to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×