PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal looks pretty in the ethnic look at the airport; Embraces no makeup look like a boss

While celebrities choose to go all-glam at the airport over the immense pressure of being papped all the time, South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal prefers being herself. The stunner was spotted once again looking her best in Indian look at Mumbai airport today. One can see in the photos, Kajal looking pretty as ever in ethnic wear as she flaunts her no-makeup look like a boss. Must appreciate that Kajal doesn't hesitate to pose even in her no-makeup look. She looks gorgeous as ever. She has embraced this practice as part of her identity, especially at the airport.

This is not for the first time that Kajal Aggarwal was spotted sans makeup. The stunner keeps travelling in her own comfy way and we are totally awe of her style. Last year, Kajal had also sent out a strong message that read, "Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are."

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's airport photos below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has interesting movies lined up for release this year. She will be seen in Mosagallu, which stars Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty in important roles. She also has action-crime drama titled Mumbai Saga in the kitty.

The starlet will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The much-anticipated Tamil film of the year also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and directed by S. Shankar.

