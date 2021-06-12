Photos: Kajal Aggarwal looks pretty in orange ethnic wear as she gets clicked in Mumbai

The Thupaakki actress looked simple-yet-pretty as she donned an orange-hued chikankari kurta and palazzo.

Kajal Aggarwal is not only known for her spell binding performances on screen but also for her fashion choices. Be it her elaborate red carpet looks or elegant airport looks, the diva always manages to make heads turn wherever she goes. Kajal was recently been clicked in Mumbai as she went out and about in the city. The actress looked simple-yet-pretty as she donned an orange-hued chikankari kurta and palazzo. She opted for a minimal look and kept her beautiful hair open.

The actress also smiled back and waved at the paparazzi while posing for the cameras. Kajal has been keeping her fans engaged and entertained with her life. Recently, she has been sharing photos from her workout sessions while giving us fitness inspiration and fashion cues. At a time when her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screens in the upcoming film Acharya, these new photos have come as a much needed treat.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has Megastar Chiranjeevi as the male lead, while Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen playing extended cameo roles. Kajal joined the sets shortly before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. In Tamil, she has a couple of films in her kitty namely Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Last week, it was announced that Kajal will be playing the lead role in a Hindi film titled Uma.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

