PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing in her red ethnic outfit at the airport

The south siren Kajal Aggarwal made a stylish appearance at the airport in a red ethnic outfit. The Comali actress was surely making heads turn in her chic avatar. The southern beauty will be starring in the upcoming film called Indian 2. The film will have south star Kamal Haasan in the lead. The south flick is helmed by well-known director Shankar. The Kamal Haasan starrer will reportedly feature the gorgeous diva Kajal Aggarwal in a negative role. The makers of the south drama have not yet confirmed the character essayed by Kajal. The actress featured in films like Magadheera, Thuppakki, Arya 2 and Ganesh.

The sultry diva, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to seeing Kajal in the upcoming film Indian 2. The film Indian 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The Hey Ram actor Kamal Haasan returns in his iconic Senapathy character. The much-awaited southern drama is the second part to the original film titled Indian. Both the films have Shankar as its director and therefore fans have a lot of expectations from the dynamic duo of lead actor Kamal Haasan and the director.

Check out the pictures of Kajal Aggarwal:

Indian 2 will also feature Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in crucial roles. The stunning actress Kajal Aggarwal is also known for her impeccable fashion statements. The diva never fails to impress her fans and followers with her chic looks.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

