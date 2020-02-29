PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal looks sheer elegant in Kanchipuram silk saree as she gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen next in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, was spotted at Hyderabad airport. Check photos right here.

Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Saturday in Kanchipuram silk saree, and she looked like a goddess. The green silk saree with maroon border – typical Kanchipuram silk saree design - had elegant golden works and the actor proved that there is Saree can never be out of style. While she kept her jewelry and makeup minimal, she paired the saree with a sleeveless maroon blouse, and kept her hair loose.

On the work front, she is currently busy with the shooting of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar. Hearsay has that she will be seen as an 18-year-old lady in the film, and her character will have grey shades. Some reports also suggest that she will be seen as the main antagonist in the film. The film is produced by Lyca productions and shooting of the film was halted briefly following the infamous mishap at the sets.

She made headlines recently, after she opened up on the mishap. Kajal stated that she and Kamal Haasan were there in the spot moments before the accident happened and they both escaped by a whisker. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in Mosagu, in which she will be sharing screen space with Vishnu Manchu. Her first look for the film was released recently. In the poster, Kajal was seen in white sleeveless blazer, striking a killer pose. The film, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, also features Suniel Shetty in a lead role.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

