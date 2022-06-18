PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal is a perfect blend of cute & sassy in a printed dress at her pre-birthday dinner

Kajal Aggarwal will turn 37 tomorrow. Kickstarting her birthday festivities, the Naayak actress was out for a pre-birthday dinner date last night. She dropped some pictures from her outing on Instagram, along with the hashtag #prebirthdaydinnerdate. The diva opted for a printed dress for her night out and accessorised the look with minimal makeup and funky jewelry. The fans flooded the post with lovely comments.

The new mommy is making the most of her new phase of motherhood in life, and her Instagram feed gives us all the proof. Ever since welcoming her baby boy Neil with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, she has been dropping some super cute photos with her little bundle of joy on the internet, and every post is aww-worthy.

Check out the pictures below:

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal shared a still on social media, holding her son in her arms as they lay on a bed. Posting the photograph, she captioned it, "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat." The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh wrote "omg "with heart emoticons in the comment section, while Raashii Khanna reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Kajal Aggarwal is spending all her time with her little one and husband Gautam Kitchlu. Ever since the Singham actress announced her pregnancy, the audience had been keeping a keen eye on her social media for updates, and they were overjoyed when the star revealed that she has been blessed with a baby boy.

On the work front, the new mommy has not signed any projects recently, and her fans are waiting impatiently to see what she has in store for them.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen on the big screens in the romantic drama, Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. This love tale came to cinema halls on 3rd March this year.

Also Read: Genelia D'Souza to play a big-shot CEO in her Tollywood comeback film?