PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal redefines simplicity in a green salwar kameez & we are totally crushing over her

Kajal Aggarwal has recently shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she looks undeniably pretty in salwar kameez. Check out her pictures.

The very gorgeous and pretty Kajal Aggarwal has a huge fan base all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. Considered to be one of the most successful actresses of the South film industry, Kajal has appeared in Bollywood movies too. The Paris Paris actress is known for her simplicity and she opts for de-glam avatars most of the time thereby catching everyone’s attention. A few months back, Kajal took everyone by storm by posting pictures on social media without makeup.

The Mumbai Saga actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and likes to keep her fans updated with bits and pieces related to her life. Kajal has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. The actress is seen wearing a green-colored silk salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. She leaves her hair open and opts for minimal makeup. Kajal also flaunts a red bindi that further enhances her beauty.

Check out the pictures of Kajal Aggarwal below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi and others in the lead roles. She has been roped in opposite Vishnu Manchu in Mosagallu. Kajal is also an instrumental part of the much-anticipated movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She will feature in Paris Paris too which is a remake of the 2014 starrer Queen.

Credits :Instagram

