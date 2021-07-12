PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal shares a glimpse of her new look as she enjoys kulhad chai on Uma sets in Kolkata

Touted to be a slice-of-life film, Kajal Aggarwal starrer Uma is being directed by Tathagatha Singha.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is making smart choices in her career of late. The stunner will be seen in a female-centric Hindi movie titled Uma and has already kickstarted shooting for the same in Kolkata. Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a few photos of her flaunting all-glam look from the film and sipping tea in kulhad. Touted to be a slice-of-life film, Uma is being directed by Tathagatha Singha and is bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group.

As earlier we revealed, Kajal Aggarwal has apparently pocketed Rs 2 crore plus for this big-ticket Hindi movie, which is the highest pay cheque in her illustrious career. Kajal is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She is planning to do as many as different roles possible now without worrying about consequences. Let's what's next in store for the audience.

Kajal Aggarwal also films like ‘Hey Sinamika’ and ‘Acharya’, among others. Directed by Brindha, Hey Sinamika also has actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan while in Acharya, she will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi.

Besides, Kajal Aggarwal also has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The shooting of the film has been put on hold due to a fallout between Lyca Productions and filmmaker Shankar.

Credits :Instagram

