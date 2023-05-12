PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal sports polka dot mini dress for BFF Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Chatrapathi screening

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu attended the special screening of Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Hindi debut film Chatrapathi, held in Mumbai on May 11. The actress attended the film's screening wearing a cute polka-dot dress teamed with metallic sneakers.

Kajal styled her easy-breezy summer outfit with an expensive Gucci sling bag. The two most talked best friends of Tollywood, Kajal and Sreenivas also posed together at the film's screening.

Kajal and Sreenivas have worked together in films like Kavacham and Sita and have been setting major friendship goals for years. In fact, it is said that Bellamkonda Sreenivas was the only actor who knew about Kajal Aggarwal's secret relationship with her now-husband Gautam Kitchlu before they made an official announcement. Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' photo with Gautam Kitchlu is proof they are more like a family together.

Also, seen at the screening were Sunny Leone and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. Nushrratt plays a small yet very important role in Chatrapathi.

Kajal Aggarwal, Sunny Leone at Chatrapathi screening

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, ahead of the film's release said, "It's not just excitement or nervousness, I feel responsible. I'm responsible to give my fans and film lovers the big Hindi cinema experience and it's finally happening with Chatrapathi."

Directed by V. V. Vinayak, Chatrapathi is an official remake of Prabhas' same film of the same name. His much-awaited Hindi debut film has hit screens today, May 12.

While the storyline of Chatrapathi has managed to impress the audience, the actioner ends up being an outdated affair. Read Pinkvilla's review below.

