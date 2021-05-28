PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu kisses & pampers his ladylove and it is all things cute

One can see, the couple is showering love on each other and we just can't take our eyes off them. Kajal looks pretty in a pink tie-dye top and white pants.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu's latest happy and romantic photos are nothing short of magical. One can see, the couple is showering love on each other and we just can't take our eyes off them. Kajal looks pretty in a pink tie-dye top and white pants while Gautam is seen in his comfy home clothes. Kajal and Mumbai-based businessman Gautam got married last year in October and since then, they have been very public in display of love for each other.

Kajal Aggarwal fans can't stop gushing as soon as she posted these aww-worthy photos on Instagram. She tagged it, "Husband appreciation post. @kitchlug." Gautam is clearly setting high standards for all the husbands out there. A few weeks ago, he got a lot of chocolates for Kajal as he couldn't spend much time with her due to his busy schedule. The actress shared a photo of her holding a lot of chocolate bars and wrote, "When my husband brings back bribes to make up for the lack of quality time. (Also ends up ruining my diet."

Recalling about the year gone by, Kajal in her long Instagram post had mentioned she is grateful marrying the love of her life. Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’ cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!."

