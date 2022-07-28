PHOTOS: Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha Menon opt for classy OOTD as they promote Bimbisara in Hyderabad

Kalyan Ram is all set to entertain the fans yet again with another powerful performance with his upcoming fantasy drama Bimbisara. This Telugu historical drama will be released in the theatres from 5th August this year. The co-stars Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha Menon attended a promotional event for their next in Hyderabad today. While the protagonist looked handsome in a semi-formal look with a shirt paired with trousers, the heroine opted for a floral blue one-piece as her outfit of the day.

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped the gripping trailer for the drama, which has been conceptualized and helmed by Mallidi Vashist. The video gives us a sneak peek into the world of Emperor Bimbisara, a ruler of the Magadha Empire from the 5th century BC, who is known to be headstrong. Bimbisara, played by Kalyan Ram, is an epitome of a narcissistic ruler. He even says in the clip at one point, “I am the God and I’m the devil.”

Check out the pictures below:

The storyline of the movie enjoys a parallel narration with another timeline set in modern times. The powerful king lands in the present era via time travel and experiences a totally new life as a suit-clad rich man. The dialogues of the film have been written by Vasudev Muneppagari.

Bankrolled by Hari Krishna K under the banner of N. T. R. Arts, Bimbisara also features Catherine Tresa, and Warina Hussain in key roles.

Now coming to the technical crew, Chota K. Naidu is the cinematographer of the venture, while Tammi Raju is the editor. The renowned composer M. Keeravani has scored the music for the flick.