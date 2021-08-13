PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan aces casual look; Kajal Aggarwal & husband Gautam Kitchlu spotted at mall opening

Kamal Haasan is one of the finest and most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Despite working in Tamil cinema predominantly, he is revered in the other South Indian states as well, for his impeccable acting chops and movie choices. The actor is currently enjoying a happy phase in his professional life as he clocked 62 years in the film industry. On that note, he is in Mumbai celebrating the big event with his dearest daughter Shruti Haasan.

Today, Kamal Haasan was spotted by paparazzi in the city of dreams, Mumbai as he stepped out in a casual avatar. The actor was papped at a food hall donning a casual look by wearing a pinkish sweatshirt, blue jeans With brown shoes

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband were also spotted in Warangal for the opening of a shopping mall. While Kajal was all decked up in a traditional pink saree, Gautam looked dashing in a formal look.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently working on a film titled Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Thala Ajith fulfilled promise of late Sridevi by working with her husband Boney Kapoor

Kajal Aggarwal is filming for the much anticipated movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal will also be seen opposite Nagarjuna, in an action thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru. She is working on the Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2, and awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.