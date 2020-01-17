PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Hansika Motwani, director Atlee spotted at an event in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, director Atlee, Vidya Balan, Hansika Motwani among others graced blue carpet at an event on Thursday night.

Many Bollywood and South celebrities came together for an event in Mumbai. , Kamal Haasan, director Atlee, Vidya Balan, Hansika Motwani among others graced blue carpet at an event on Thursday night. Hansika Motwani looked drop-dead gorgeous in all blue suit paired with a crop top. On the other hand, R Madhavan, who is currently in the news over his AD video with Samantha Akkineni, graced the event in his suave look.

Indian 2 star Kamal Haasan arrived in his sporty look while director Atlee was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs. The celebrities bonded over food, selfies and more at the event. On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, at an event, talking about the film, Kajal said that she will be playing a very interesting and never before role in the film. However, she isn't allowed to speak more about her role in the film.

Talking about Hansika Motwani, the stunner will be seen opposite STR in their upcoming film Maha. The former lovers will be sharing the screen space after a very long time and it is one of the highlights of the film. The film is written and directed by debutant director U.R.Jameel, Hansika plays the female lead while Simbu (STR) will be seen in an extended cameo.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More