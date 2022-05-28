PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan sports an uber-cool look; Greets paps as he arrives for Vikram Hitlist in Mumbai

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will hit theatres on June 3. Ahead of the grand release, Kamal Haasan is in Mumbai for another round of promotions. The Vishwaroopam actor was papped arriving at the pre-release event in another uber look.

One can see in the photos, Kamal Haasan opted for grey wash denim teamed with a basic tee and a classic blue zipper over it. Flaunting his salt and pepper look, Haasan completed his always-looking stylish avatar with sunnies. When it comes to fashion, Kamal Haasan never fails to impress us. His latest looks at Cannes are proof.

The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and it has managed to create enough buzz among the audience. Vikram's trailer is loaded with power-packed action scenes and will see these 3 brilliant actors sharing the screen space for the first time. Kamal Haasan and Sethupathi's face-off scene in the film is said to be the highlight of Vikram.

The film will release as Vikram in Tamil and it will be released as Vikram Hitlist in Hindi.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing done by Philomin Raj. Vikram also has Kalidas Jayaram,[5] Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles.