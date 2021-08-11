PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan spotted at Mumbai airport; Shruti Haasan, Raashii Khanna papped in comfy looks

After wrapping up an important schedule of Vikram in Chennai, Kamal Haasan was spotted at Mumbai airport yesterday. The actor was seen sporting a grey sweatshirt with black joggers as he was making his way out. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan was spotted outside a recording studio while Raashii Khanna was clicked heading to the gym in Hyderabad.

Kamal Haasan recently got back to work after almost a year for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The actor is occupied with the shooting of his upcoming projects besides fulfiling his political duties. He will begin shooting for Vikram's next schedule in September and will move on next to Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will kickstart in October and will air for three months.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan who is shooting for Prabhas co-starrer Salaar in Hyderabad was papped in her comfy tie-dye dress. The stunner was clicked outside a recording studio. Salaar is being helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

On the other hand, Raashii Khanna is back from Mumbai and was clicked heading to the gym in Hyderabad. One can see, the stunner is rocking in her gym look teamed with a denim jacket.

