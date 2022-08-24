PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 mahurat pooja; Director S Shankar seeks blessings before resuming the shoot

After a long gap of more than two years, the makers of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's Indian 2 have resumed the shoot for the highly-awaited project with a mahurat pooja. The financers of the film, Lyca Productions took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the ceremony. In the pictures, filmmaker S Shankar is present at the mahurat along with the rest of the crew; however, Kamal Haasan is missing from the event.

Earlier today, the makers released a new poster featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy once again, along with the words, "He is Back". Going by the reports, the latest schedule of the flick will take place at a huge set near Parrys Corner in Chennai. Although the filming for Indian 2 has resumed, Kamal Haasan will be joining the shoot in September this year.

Check out the pictures below:

The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal alongside Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani in key roles. Produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is providing the music for the movie.

For the unversed, the shooting for Indian 2 came to a standstill after a massive accident on the sets in February 2020. This unfortunate incident even led to the death of a few crew members. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan opened up about the hurdles in restarting work on this highly-ambitious venture, “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants which we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-Ae-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade.”