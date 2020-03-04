PHOTOS: Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actors Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma spotted at Hyderabad airport

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal released last week and it opened to a massive response. While the film is performing great at the box office, Dulquer and his co-star Ritu were spotted at Hyderabad airport today.

Dulquer Salmaan and his co-star Ritu Varma are currently basking in the success of their recently released film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film released last week and it opened to a massive response. While the film is performing great at the box office, Dulquer and his co-star Ritu were spotted at Hyderabad airport today. Dulquer looked stylish as ever in denim paired with a black casual t-shirt and denim jacket. He accessorised the look with big sunnies and cap. The Malayalam star looked dapper as ever. On the other hand, Ritu Varma picked casual yet cool outfit as her travel look. The duo was all smiles for the shutterbugs as they got spotted at the airport.

Talking about Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, the film also stars Gautham Menon, Rakshan and Niranjan. The rom-com is receiving good response and is earning pretty good at the box office. Thanking his fans for all the love and support, Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, "Thank you to all the amazing media, press, journalists, reviewers, social media influencers for the unanimous support for #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal ! You’ve all made it your own film and promote it so personally ! So touched and so so grateful !!."

Jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal, which released in Telugu-Tamil bilingual has music by Masala Coffee music band. The background score is given by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. KKK marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy and with the first film, he has managed to hit the right chord with the audience.

