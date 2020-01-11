PHOTOS: Kartikeya Gummakonda looks regal in formals at the red carpet of Zee Telugu Awards

Kartikeya Gummakonda, who was last seen in Vikram Kumar directorial Gang Leader, has made us gush over his red carpet look from Zee Telugu Awards.

Telugu film industry has given some incredibly talented artists to the world. Amid these is the handsome hunk Kartikeya Gummakonda who has been the heartthrob of the millions ever since he made his acting debut with Prematho Mee Karthik in 2017. While he managed to win hearts with his acting prowess, his tasted box office success with his second release RX100 in 2018. The movie was declared a double blockbuster at the box office and Kartikeya made it to the list of the A-listers in Tollywood. He has managed to hog the limelight with his good looks and swag and that what is he did once again at the red carpet Zee Telugu Awards.

Kartikeya donned a formal look and he was slaying it at the prestigious event. The actor, who enjoys a massive female fan following, opted for a grey coloured suit which he had paired with a white shirt and brown formal shoes. The Gang Leader actor’s swag at the red carpet was such that it could make the women go weak on their knees. He was seen posing happily for the paparazzi as he made his way on the red carpet.

Take a look at Kartikeya Gummakonda’s red carpet look from Zee Telugu Awards:

Interestingly, the handsome hunk gave three movies in 2019 namely Hippi, Guna 369 and Gang Leader. Kartikeya, recently, announced his next as he has been roped in for Allu Aravind’s upcoming production Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, wherein he will essay the role of Basthi Balaraju.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

