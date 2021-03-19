PHOTOS: Kartikeya Gummakonda's fans go berserk as he reaches cinema hall to watch Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is out for the audience and actor Kartikeya decided to make a surprise visit to a cinema hall to watch the live reactions of the audiences.

One of the highly anticipated Telugu films of this month, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga has released today at the box office. Starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles, the romantic comedy-drama film is written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik and produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures. With things getting back to normal amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the audience is back in theatres and are enjoying every bit of the big-screen experience.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is out for the audience and actor Kartikeya decided to make a surprise visit to a cinema hall to catch the live reactions of the audience. As soon as Kartikeya reached, fans gathered in a large number to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. One can see in the photos, fans surrounded the Telugu star at the entrance of the theatre. Kartikeya Gummakonda also watched the movie with the media and audience. Take a look at the photos below.

Jakes Bejoy of Taxiwala fame has composed the music of the film. The cinematography is by Karm Chawla while editing is by G Satya. In the film, young hero Karthikeya who made a sensational debut with Rx100 plays the role of Basthi Balaraju who falls in love with a nurse named Mallika.

Have you watch Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, share your reviews about the film with us in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, recently, during a grand pre-release event, Allu Arjun, who was the Chief Guest for the starry night, called Kartikeya a genuine soul and hardworking boy. He further added, Lavanya is a 'lucky mascot' to Geeta Arts.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it cool in summer friendly co ord shirt and shorts as he reaches Mumbai

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×