PHOTOS: Kartikeya, Sundeep Kishan, Raai Laxmi & others dazzle as they arrive at SIIMA Awards

The South Indian International Movie Awards, or the SIIMA Awards have commenced tonight in full swing. The Awards night which is being held in Hyderabad, will witness actors, musicians, technicians, and everybody involved in the process of filmmaking getting recognized and awarded for their contributions. The celebrities from the south film industries are arriving at their stylish best for the special night. The paps spotted Faria Abdullah, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Sundeep Kishan, and Simha Koduri grace the event.

Raai Laxmi looked absolutely stunning in her royal blue gown. Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda looked dashing as he donned a deep blue suit for the event and posed in front of the shutterbugs. Sundeep Kishan too looked dapper as he was seen clad in a grey and white pant suit. Faria Abdullah looked alluring in a shiny white pantsuit. Her makeup was on point and she kept her curly tresses open that accentuated her beauty even more. Simha Koduri, too made quite the style statement in his all-black suit.

Take a look at their photos:

The awards were not held last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The award for years 2019, 2020 are being held tonight with celebs from all south industries.

