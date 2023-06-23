PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh and Ranveer Singh team up for very first time; Details inside

Keerthy Suresh and Ranveer Singh may not be the first names that come to mind when asked which two actors one wants to see paired opposite each other as a couple. But, the duo’s recent collaboration for an ad has proved that they have a great chemistry together.

The actors were recently paired opposite each other for an ad, directed by Rajesh Saathi, who shared pictures of the two stars from the sets on his Instagram account. It seems from the pictures that the trio had a fun time together.

Keerthy and Ranveer come together for the first time

For the very first time, fans get to witness the pairing of Keerthy Suresh and Ranveer Singh as they are paired opposite each other in an ad. This was a pairing that no one saw coming, but it is surely exciting now that they have joined hands.

Rajesh Saathi’s caption for the post read, "An explosive action packed film.. coming soon with a dynamite pairing.”

Check out the pictures here:

The Maamannan actress and the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor had previously appeared together in an award show. During the show, the actors danced with Anirudh Ravichander on Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming. Ranveer also sang for Keerthy and praised her as well.

Well, it is safe to say that this will be a pair that will be absolute fire if they come together for a film as well.

