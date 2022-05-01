PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh completes dubbing for Sarkaru Vaari Paata; Says 'A treat for all Mahesh Babu fans'

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for the big-screen release. Directed by Parasuram, the film is all set to release worldwide on May 12. Post-production works are underway for the movie. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has completed the dubbing for the film. The stunner has shared about the same on Twitter alongside a photo with Thaman and director Parasuram.

Captioning the photos from the dubbing session, Keerthy wrote, "Final touches for dubbing is done! Cant wait for everyone to see Super (star emoticon) @urstrulymahesh in this one. A treat for all his fans!). SVP is going to be an absolute treat for Mahesh Babu fans, says Keerthy Suresh. Music sensation S Thaman has scored soundtracks for the movie. The makers so far released two songs- Kalaavathi and Penny.

Check out Keertthy's post below:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. The film has cinematography by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the art director.

The much-awaited trailer of SVP will be out tomorrow, May 2.

Also Read| WATCH: Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata title song is high on swag, energy & beats