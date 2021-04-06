  1. Home
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh flaunts her inked finger and shares a cute selfie with family after voting

Before Keerthy Suresh, a lot of celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Chiyaan Vikram and others were seen arriving today at polling booths to cast their vote.
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh flaunts her inked finger and shares a cute selfie with family after voting
National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is among the celebs who made sure to step out and vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. The Rang De actress took to Twitter and shared a few photos of herself flaunting the inked finger as she voted today. She also shared a picture-perfect family photo with her parents Suresh Kumar, Menaka and elder sister Revathy. One can see, Keerthy looking pretty as always in white kurti, with naturally curly hair and specs. A lot of celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Chiyaan Vikram and others were seen arriving today at polling booths to cast their vote. 

Keerthy was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and also did her schooling there. The Mahanati actress then studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram before coming back to Chennai to complete her degree in fashion designing. In the early 2000s, Keerthy worked as a child actress and has featured in her father's production films like Pilots (2000), Achaneyanenikkishtam (2001) and Kuberan (2002). Well, now she has been travelling a lot between Chennai and Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming projects. 

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith arrived at the voting station today morning with his wife Shalini. Suriya, Karthi and their father Sivakumar were also seen standing in the queue to vote. 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Rajinikanth, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Suriya, Kamal Haasan & others cast their votes 

Check out the latest photos of the celebs voting below:

 

