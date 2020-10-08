PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh gives us cues to slay in quirky outfit as she is spotted at airport

Keerthy Suresh was seen in a white dress and she paired it with a printed shirt. She gave a quirky twist to the overall outfit by wearing a leather belt and boots.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is one of the sensational and popular actresses of the South entertainment industry. While she has a huge fanbase for her films, her followers on Instagram are also increasing greatly as she uploads engaging and entertaining photos of herself. Today, she was spotted at the airport in a quirky outfit and she looked stunning in the photos. She was seen in a white dress and paired it with a printed shirt. She completed the overall look with a leather belt and boots. She was also seen in a facemask as she posed for the photos.

Keerthy was surrounded by shutterbugs who clicked her photos as she posed for them. Fans at the airport were left awestruck as she crossed them with her bodyguards. Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen.

Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited. Reports also suggest that she will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Patta. However, an official update is yet to be made.

