PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh has a gala time at AMMA meet as she poses with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh shared some heartwarming photos with Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammoott y. Sharing photos on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, "First time at the Association of Malayalam Artists meeting and it was lovely to catch up with some favourite friends and colleagues. Thank you so much for creating this opportunity, AMMA!”.

Meeting for Actors of Amma General Body meeting 2021 which took place yesterday in Kochi was attended by the who and who's of the Malayalam film Industry including superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Check out the post below:

Members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes voted office-bearers for 2021-2024 term at the crucial annual general body meeting. While the Drishyam star Mohanlal was unanimously chosen as the president of the association, and Edavela Babu was elected the general secretary.

Two vice-presidents, Sweta Menon and Manian Pilla Raju were also elected via a well organised ballots for 316 participants. Meanwhile, Siddique and Jayasurya were named treasurer and joint secretary of the association respectively.

On the work front, Keerthy will be sharing the screen space with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in filmmaker Parasuram’s film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022.

Meanwhile, she is shooting for her next Malayalam film, Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal shares memorable throwback photos as she sends birthday love to her mommy