PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh heads off for a leisure trip, gives an insight into her luxury cruise

Basking in the success of her most recent release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, National-Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is off for a vacation to refresh. The stunner shared a few pictures from her vacay on her Instagram handle. The Saani Kaayidham actress looked cool in an orange one-piece as she posed by the seaside. Her ensemble was accompanied by white sneakers and a white sling.

A couple of days ago, Keerthy Suresh penned an emotional note on social media, thanking superstar Mahesh Babu & the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for such a special experience. She wrote, "Being an actor is a vulnerable journey, we see highs and lows throughout and this often decides our destination. The recent past has been a testing time for me and it's this phase that made me realize that I need to constantly work towards bringing the best to the world."

Keerthy further added, "Today, I stand before you, my heart filled with gratitude and joy for both Saani Kaayidham and Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been received with so much love. My sincere thanks to the team of Saani Kaayidham. My heartfelt thanks to the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Thankful to all the directors for believing in me through every phase of my journey here. Moving forward, I only hope to keep pushing boundaries, keep exploring, and keep my head high no matter the result."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata which was out in theatres on 12 May this year, talks about the life of a US-based moneylender (Mahesh Babu), who visits India for some work, but by the hand of fate ends up picking a fight with the corrupt banking system of the country, which unfairly taxes the hard-working common man to clear the unpaid loans of the handful rich.

Up next, Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara.

