PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh kickstarts her day with yoga to keep tension away

Keerthy Suresh sure knows how to keep herself positive and motivated in this grim situation due to COVID-19. The Mahanati actress has again shared a few photos of herself enjoying yoga with a view. Keerthy has kickstarted her Wednesday on a positive note with yoga. Sharing photos on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, "Some yoga in the day keeps the tensions away." Keeping your mind at peace during tough times is very important and Keerthy's latest post has left us all inspired.

The National award-winning actress recently shared a photo giving a glimpse into her yoga routine. Keerthy also shared a hilarious video of herself mimicking her yoga teacher. She captioned it, "The calm that comes with my daily yoga routine! Swipe right to check out my yoga teacher's impersonation!." Check out her latest yoga photos below.

On the work front, Keerthy is loaded with a lot of big films. She has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Mahesh Babu co-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Keerthy will also be seen opposite Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam film Vaashi. The stunner will appear alongside director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham, which marks his acting debut.

