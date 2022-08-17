PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh leaves fans smitten as she dons a blush pink embellished lehenga with choker

Keerthy Suresh has cemented her position as one of the most bankable stars in the South with her memorable performances over the years. The National Award-winning actress is also known for her impeccable dressing sense when it comes to ethnic wear and her latest photoshoot proves the same. A string of stunning photos from her photoshoot are doing rounds on the internet, where she can be seen looking enchanting in a light-pink embellished lehenga.

Her latest desi avatar was accessorised with a choker necklace and matching statement earrings. She also donned golden bangles to complete the look. However, this is not the first time Keerthy Suresh has impressed the fashion police with her ethnic choice. If one has a close look at her Instagram feed, you will find several pointers on how to rock a desi avatar.

Check out the pictures below:

Now coming to her professional updates, Keerthy Suresh is currently occupied with Srikanth Odela's directorial, Dasara. She will be seen sharing the screen with Natural Star Nani in the project bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. A lengthy schedule for this much-hyped venture is underway presently. A massive set has also been erected in Hyderabad for the shoot. Billed to be an action-packed drama, Dasara has been set against the backdrop of a village in the Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh has also signed up to play an important role in Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel are also a part of the cast of this suspense drama as leads. Backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movie, the makers are done with the second schedule of the film.

