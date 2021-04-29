PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh looks back at her sweet memories with Samantha Akkineni; Calls her a lovely human being

Keerthy Suresh shared some throwback photos with Samantha Akkineni and took a walk down the memory lane.

On the birthday of Samantha Akkineni, celebrities and fans flooded the internet with their wishes. However, a few wishes deserve a special place, and one such wish was shared by our very own Keerthy Suresh. The duo shared the screen space in the national award winning film Mahanati. While Keerthi played as the legendary actress Savithri, Samantha played the role of a journalist who covered the life journey of the actress.

In her birthday wish, Keerthy Suresh shared several photos of Samantha that they both took together during various occasions. Sharing them, Keerthy wrote, “A woman who is true to her roots! A performer, a social activist and a lovely human being who truly believes in the change she wants to make Happy Birthday Gorgeous”. Fans of the actresses took to the comments section and wished Sam a happy birthday.

A woman who is true to her roots! A performer, a social activist and a lovely human being who truly believes in the... Posted by Keerthy Suresh on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has two exciting projects in her kitty including Shaakunthalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The latter is touted to be a romcom and is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shaakunthalam is touted to be a mythological drama. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh has two big ticket films in her pipeline namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth directed by Siruthai Siva and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu directed by Parasuram. Both the films are being shot at a brisk pace. It is expected that Keerthy will soon share photos from the sets of the films of give a glimpse.

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×