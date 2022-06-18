PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh looks breathtaking in a lavender dress as she promotes Tovino Thomas co-starrer Vaashi

Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama Vaashi alongside Tovino Thomas was out in the cinema halls yesterday. The National Award-winning actress is busy promoting the film right now and her promotional wardrobe can give all the desi divas out there a run for their money.

She recently dropped some stunning pictures on Instagram in a floral lavender dress. Her adorable look was accessorised with hoop earrings and wavy tresses. Her subtle makeup complemented the ensemble perfectly.

Check out the pictures below:

Yesterday, Keerthy Suresh set the internet on fire with another set of ravishing pictures in a saree, paired with a high-neck blouse with elbow-length sleeves. She completed the look with a gold and pearl statement choker.

Now, coming back to Vaashi, helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, the movie is jointly backed by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar. While Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas play lawyers in the drama, Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu are seen doing crucial characters in the flick, along with the rest.

Vaashi revolves around the life of two lawyers Ebin Mathew (Tovino Thomas) and Madhavi Mohan (Keerthy Suresh), who have a strong romantic vibe between them but end up on the opposite sides in the courtroom.

Janiz Chacko Simon has penned the story for the movie and Neil D Cunha has taken care of the cinematography. Meanwhile, Arjun Benn is responsible for the film's editing and Yakson and Neha have scored the tunes for Vaashi.

On a different front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen along with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. This Srikanth Odela's directorial marks the lead pair's second collaboration after the 2017 romantic comedy, Nenu Local.

In the meantime, she is also filming for the upcoming political thriller Maamannan with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in the lead. Financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, the flick is being directed by Mari Selvaraj.

