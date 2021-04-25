PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh looks graceful and elegant in saree as she clicks selfies with Varalaxmi at a wedding

Keerthy Suresh completed her look with a choker, earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

As we all know, nobody better than Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh can nail ethnic look with utmost grace and confidence. Be it at the airport or during the promotions of her films, Keerthy Suresh never fails to grab our attention over her stunning looks. Recently, Keerthy attended a wedding with actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Krack director Gopichand. The actress clicked a couple of selfies with them and she looked her elegant best. One can see in the photos, Keerthy is donning a silk saree in green and blue and has covered her face with a mask.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to Twitter and shared these photos as they recently attended Mersal, Bigil and Krack fame cinematographer GK Vishnu's wedding. Be it simple cotton saree to breezy net and chiffons, the National-award winning actress has always managed to ace the saree vibe. Meanwhile, Varalaxmi congratulated the newlyweds with a photo and wrote, "Congratulationssssss @dop_gkvishnu #maha..!!! #justmarried god bless you..!!!! May you have the world’s happiness on ur journey together..!!."

On the work front, the Rang De actress is shooting for Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. She has also kickstarted the shoot for her next Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan.

Keerthy Suresh, a few days ago announced her upcoming Malayalam film co-starring Tovino Thomas.

