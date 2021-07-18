PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh looks oh so beautiful as she enjoys boat ride and sunset in Rameswaram

One can see, the Mahanati actress is enjoying every bit of the mesmerising view and boat ride.

South beauty Keerthy Suresh keeps treating us with some beautiful photos on her Instagram account. From posting BTS photos from the sets to her adorable moments with pet Nyke, Keerthy Suresh's Instagram account reflects her soft and loving personality. The stunner has shared some more beautiful photos from her recent visit to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. One can see, the Mahanati actress is enjoying every bit of the mesmerising view and boat ride. She is looking pretty as always in a floral dress amidst the beautiful sunset.

Captioning the photos, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Rameswaram, will miss you and your beautiful sunsets." The National-award winning actress is known for keeping everything simple and low-key. She has time and again proved to be an actor in the industry who has no airs about her. Meanwhile, she has been making interesting choices of films in her career and has many projects in the kitty.

Keerthy Suresh has two big-budget films-Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. The makers are set to resume the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata soon in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, she also has the Malayalam film Vaashi co-starring Tovino Thomas. The stunner will appear alongside director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham.

