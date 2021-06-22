PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s daily dose of yoga with her pet Nyke is the perfect workout motivation

Keerthy Suresh performs various yoga asanas with her pet dog Nyke and shares the pictures on social media.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and famous actresses in the South film industry. The actress, who works in different South industries, carries a huge fandom from all over. Currently, due to the pandemic, Keerthy Suresh is keeping up her healthy lifestyle and mental health by balancing with the help of Yoga. The actress went through a drastic physical transformation by exercising daily and her pictures are the proof.

On Monday, Keerthy Suresh shared a glimpse of her daily dose of yoga and it is all things inspiring. Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle to show us her love for yoga. The actress shared a bunch of photos, where she can be seen performing some difficult yoga asanas with so much ease. In the photos, Keerthy’s best partner, her furry pet Nyke can also be seen accompanying her while exercising. Sharing the yoga poses on her Instagram handle, Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees.” ― B.K.S Iyengar. Keerthy Suresh sure knows how to keep herself positive and motivated in this grim situation due to COVID-19.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently basking in the success of Rang De, which was received well by the audience at the box office. She is currently filming for one of the highly anticipated films of the year Sarkaru Vaari Paata, opposite Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram who scored a major hit with Geetha Govindam. S Thaman will compose the tunes for this movie.

Credits :Keerthy Suresh Instagram

