PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh takes her fur baby Nyke on his first flight; Actor looks surreal in a white dress

Keerthy Suresh knows how to perfectly balance work and play. Taking a short breather from her busy working schedule, the National Award-winning actress has taken off for another vacation. However, this time the Mahanati actress is not alone. She is accompanied by her fur baby, Nyke.

Keerthy Suresh and Nyke went for a flight journey as they commenced their trip. Dropping some sneak peeks from the flight, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrote on Instagram, "And that's my boy @iamnyke ’s first flight journey." The pictures show these two having a gala time, enjoying each other's company.

Meanwhile, the Dasara star is known to carry an ethnic look like no one else. Recently, the actress posted some photos in a beautiful white and pink Anarkali suit on the photo-sharing app. She further enhanced her outfit for the day with a pastel blue and a pink and white striped dupatta. The fans went bananas over the desi beauty.

Up next, Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing screen space with Nani in the forthcoming action drama, Dasara. Directed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the movie is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dasara is touted to be an action-packed tale, set in the backdrop of a village in Telangana's Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani. The project is believed to be made on a massive budget.

She is also shooting for the political thriller Maamannan, with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel as the protagonist. Backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's banner Red Giant Movies, the star will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. Now talking about the technical team, Maamannan has Theni Eswar as the cinematographer and Selva RK as the editor. Dhilip Subbarayan is onboard the venture as the stunt choreographer and Sandy master is the dance choreographer. AR Rahm is composing the tunes for the movie.

