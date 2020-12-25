PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh ups her airport style game as she oozes glamour in a stunning dress

As fans are sharing the poster of Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin's upcoming film Rang De across all social media platforms, the actress has now been papped at the airport.

On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s upcoming film Rang De took to the social media and shared the film’s poster, which has Keerthy Suresh look at Nithiin with an impeccable chemistry. While fans have been sharing the poster across all social media platforms, Keerthy has now been spotted at the airport where she gave us cues to up the glamour game. As she got papped at the airport, Keerthy was seen in a stylish brown dress with minimalistic accessories.

Directed by Venki Alturi, Rang De was being shot in Dubai and photos from the sets of the film were shared by Keerthy and the other lead actors. It is one of the much-awaited films and fans are looking forward to watch Nithiin and Keerthy together on the big screen. Rang De will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and is slated to release in 2021.

See Keerthy's photos here:

Other than Rang De, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

