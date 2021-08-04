PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh wishes 'Malu' Malavika Mohanan on birthday; Samantha Akkineni calls her 'stunner'

Malavika Mohanan is a new-age actress who is growing steadily in the South film industry. Having worked in Malayalam and Tamil industries, she is known for films like Petta and Master, which brought her huge fame and recognition. Today, the young beauty is celebrating her birthday and social media is filled with special wishes. Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh, who are friends of Malavika Mohanan also penned a sweet note to wish her.

Samantha Akkineni shared a stunning photo of Malavika to wish her a happy birthday. Sam wrote, “Happy birthday stunner @malavikamohanan.”

Keerthy Suresh also wished Malavika by sharing a beautiful throwback photo. Both the actress looked extremely pretty in black outfits, while Keerthy donned a floral black dress, Malavika wore a black crop top in the photo. Wishing her on 28th birthday, Keerthy wrote, "Happy Birthday Maluu!! May you have a year as beautiful as you! Wishing you all the happiness and success @Malavika#HappyBirthdayMalavikaMohana#HBDMalavikaMohanan."

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently busy shooting for Shaakuntalam, a mythological period drama. Keerthy Suresh is busy with a bunch of films namely Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Annaatthe.

On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Master with Vijay, is shooting for Dhanush’s Maaran in Hyderabad.